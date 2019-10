Johnson urges UK parliament to approve Brexit deal without delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he hoped the British parliament would approve the new Brexit deal agreed between his government and the European Union so that Britain could exit the bloc on Oct. 31 with no more delay. "I hope very much ... that my fellow MPs (lawmakers) in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line and to deliver Brexit without any more delay," Johnson said in a brief statement in Brussels.

"Now is the moment for us to get Brexit done and then together to work on building our future partnership, which I think can be incredibly positive both for the UK and for the EU."

Also Read: Boris Johnson makes Brexit squatting plans for Downing Street: Report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)