Stalin slams Bedi, BJP for putting obstacles in UT's scheme

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged that Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the BJP were putting obstacles in the smooth implementation of various welfare schemes of the territorial government. He said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was leaving no stone unturned to meet the basic needs of the people and also to ensure upgradation of Puducherry, now a Union Territory, into a full-fledged State.

"But the BJP and the Lt Governor had been putting obstacles in the smooth achievements of the goals," he said. Stalin was appealing to voters in Kamaraj Nagar constituency to support the Congress nominee A John Kumar in the October 21 by-election from the segment to the Assembly.

Stalin also took strong exception to the AINRC being in alliance with the BJP and fielding a candidate against the Congress. The Congress is an ally of the DMK which supports the congress government here from the outside..

