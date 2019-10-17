International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. senators announce sanctions bill on Turkey over Syria offensive

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 22:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. senators on Thursday announced legislation carrying wide-ranging sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in Syria.

The bill from the Republican-led Senate targets Turkish officials and mandates sanctions over Turkey's purchase of russia s-400 missile system. Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham predicted strong bipartisan support for the bill.

COUNTRY : United States
