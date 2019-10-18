International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

DUP will lobby lawmakers to vote against PM Johnson's deal - Wilson

Reuters London
Updated: 18-10-2019 12:04 IST
DUP will lobby lawmakers to vote against PM Johnson's deal - Wilson

Image Credit: Pixabay

Voting down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will open up better opportunities for the government and the Northern Irish party which supports him in government will be lobbying other lawmakers to rebel, its Brexit spokesman said. Sammy Wilson, a lawmaker for the Democratic Unionist Party, told BBC Radio that the party's 10 lawmakers in Westminster will vote against Johnson's deal when it comes before parliament in an extraordinary sitting on Saturday.

"We will be encouraging (other lawmakers to vote against) because we believe it does have an impact on the unity of the United Kingdom, will spark further nationalist sentiment in Scotland and will be detrimental to the economy of Northern Ireland," he said. "Voting this down tomorrow is not the end of the game, in fact, it probably opens up possibilities for the government which are not available at present after a general election."

Also Read: Boris Johnson claims UK-EU agreed on a "great new deal" for Brexit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019