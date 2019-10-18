Saturday's parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will be "pretty close" but likely just fall short, John McDonnell, the opposition Labour party's finance spokesman said on Friday. Johnson faces a Brexit showdown with parliament on Saturday after clinching a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union that his Northern Irish allies and opposition parties oppose.

"I don't believe it will pass, I think it will be defeated but...the numbers are going to be pretty close," McDonnell told Sky News.

