Saturday's Brexit vote will be "pretty close" - Labour's McDonnell

Updated: 18-10-2019 12:41 IST
Brexit has impacted their earnings for several quarters Image Credit: ANI

Saturday's parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will be "pretty close" but likely just fall short, John McDonnell, the opposition Labour party's finance spokesman said on Friday. Johnson faces a Brexit showdown with parliament on Saturday after clinching a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union that his Northern Irish allies and opposition parties oppose.

"I don't believe it will pass, I think it will be defeated but...the numbers are going to be pretty close," McDonnell told Sky News.

