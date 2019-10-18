Telangana: BJP seeks disqualification of TRS candidate for Huzurnagar by-election

Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit on Thursday wrote to Election Commission seeking disqualification of Telangana Rashtriya Samiti's candidate for Huzurnagar by-election, Saidi Reddy for allegedly violating the election expenditure limit. The BJP has requested the commission to disqualify the TRS candidate under Section 77, Clause-1 of the Representation of People' Act.

Referring to a program organised on October 17 in the constituency which was later cancelled, the BJP has alleged that the party spent Rs 25 lakh in the arrangements. "It is submitted that, though the candidate did not attend the dais, the expenditure is made for the benefit of the candidate," the letter read.

The BJP further cited another representation in which they wrote to the Election Commission alleging that the roadshow conducted by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao incurred an expenditure of Rs one crore. "Earlier, we have given a representation dated October 5, that the roadshow conducted by IT minister KT Rama Rao, crossed more than Rs one crore and now expenditure is incurred for the public meeting is Rs 25 lakhs though it is cancelled, it clearly shows that the candidate has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakh," the letter stated. (ANI)

