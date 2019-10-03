Sikkim CM among 15 candidates in fray for by-polls in three

Altogether 15 candidates, including Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka Golay are in the fray for the by-polls to three seats in the state after two candidates withdrew their nominations on Thursday. The by-polls to the three seats, Martam Rumtek, Pollok Kamrang and Gangtok will be held on October 21.

Thursday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and two independent candidates -Sonam Tashi Bhutia and Chewang Dadul Bhutia - withdrew their nominations from the Martam Rumtek Assembly constituency in east Sikkim district, the collector of the district, Raj Yadav, said. The Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat in South Sikkim is all set to witness a triangular contest as Chief Minister Golay, a Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate, will lock horns with Moses Rai of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and Yadhu Kumar Rai of Sikkim Republican Party (SRP).

At present, Golay is not a member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Six candidates are trying their luck from the Gangtok Assembly seat. Legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia of the Hamroi Sikkim Party ((HSP) is one of them.

The Martam Rumtek and Gangtok assembly seats are reserved for the indigenous tribal communities such as the Bhutias and the Lepchas, while Poklok Kamrang is a general seat. The by-polls were necessitated as former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the SDF, legislators D T Lepcha (earlier with SDF and now in BJP) and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) had vacated the Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok seats after each of them won from two constituencies in the April 11 election..

