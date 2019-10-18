Anti-development face of Oppn stands exposed, says Adityanath

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition in his election rallies in the state on Friday and said their anti-development face has been exposed. Adityanath also accused the opposition of indulging in hooliganism and corruption while in power and claimed that the BJP worked for the welfare of people.

The CM was addressing rallies in Aligarh, Rampur and Saharanpur for the bypolls in the state. "Only those people are not admiring our work during whose tenure the power was merely a synonym for anarchy, corruption and hooliganism. The SP, BSP and the Congress were all involved in this," he said.

"They never had development on their mind. And now when their anti-development face has been exposed, people have been rejecting them since 2014," he claimed. Mentioning the development works carried out by his party, the UP chief minister said during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around three crore people got houses.

"The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has become a boon for the destitute. Free houses and gas connections were distributed among the poor. Farmers of the state were benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana," said the CM, adding that the government had been working to "double" farmers' income. "By making them happy, we want to realise dreams of Chaudhary Charan Singh," he said.

Lambasting the Congress, the chief minsiter said, "It only gave us terrorism, corruption and insulted Babasaheb Bhimro Ambedkar by granting a special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370." He claimed that the BJP achieved what the other parties could not in the past 70 years.

"The Congress needs the power to loot. The SP and BSP continued with their corrupt practices. The BJP brought an end to all this and paved a way for the prosperity of people," he said. Referring to Aligarh Muslim University, Adityanath said Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh played a very significant role in establishing the institution.

"He had given land for it but his name has not been mentioned on any plaque," Adityanath said, adding that the UP government was reviving the lock industry in Aligarh through the 'one district, one product' programme.

