Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November

President Donald Trump on Friday said he thinks a trade deal between the United States and China will be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and 17.

"I think it will get signed quite easily, hopefully by the summit in Chile, where president Xi and I will both be," Trump told reporters at the White House.

