Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP leaders of berating achievements of others

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were more interested in berating the achievements of others than doing their own jobs. "Instead of doing their own jobs, BJP leaders are trying to berate the achievements of others. Nobel laureate did his work honestly and won the prize. The economy is collapsing. Your job is to improve it and not to run a comedy circus," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Along with her tweet, Gandhi also quoted a media report which stated that the slowdown in the automobile sector continued in September despite the festive season. Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had congratulated renowned economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics, but criticised him for his "left-leaning." (ANI)

Also Read: Opp leaders not speaking against abrogation of Art 370 for fear of public wrath: Jitendra Singh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)