International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Britain's Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:37 IST
Britain's Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will support a proposal made by a former Conservative lawmaker to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday until the formal ratification legislation has been passed by parliament.

A Labour spokeswoman said the party was backing the amendment to "stop Boris Johnson from sneaking through a no-deal crash out ... and to stop a blackmail vote between his sell-out deal and no deal."

Also Read: Labour Party's Kashmir resolution language could be 'misinterpreted' as hostile to India: Corbyn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019