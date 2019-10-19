Britain's Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will support a proposal made by a former Conservative lawmaker to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday until the formal ratification legislation has been passed by parliament.

A Labour spokeswoman said the party was backing the amendment to "stop Boris Johnson from sneaking through a no-deal crash out ... and to stop a blackmail vote between his sell-out deal and no deal."

