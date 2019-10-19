Unity is strength of India's culture: Kalraj

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra said on Saturday that unity is the strength of India's culture and mutual cooperation and harmony is its hallmark. Speaking at an event here, he said Indians have built an atmosphere of mutual harmony and positivity through geographical unity. "It has created the country's identity in the world."

He said moderation in consumption, equality in distribution, balance with nature and mutual harmony can only lead to the development of the nation. He also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and Deendayal Upadhyaya and said mutual cooperation and harmony is the hallmark of Indian culture.

Rajya Sabha member Sundhashu Trivedi was also present in the event.

