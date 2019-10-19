BJP has nothing to say on performance of their govts: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday said the BJP resorted to nationalism and the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir during campaigning for the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls as they had nothing to show in the name of performance. "Whether they go to Maharashtra or Haryana, they rake up nationalism because they have nothing to say on the performance of their governments," Gehlot told reporters here.

He also countered the BJP's claim that Congress did nothing for the country for 70 years. It was Congress leaders, including Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, who laid the foundation of modern India, he said, adding that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi besides ex-Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Modiji, I want to know from you if the democracy had not remained intact, how would you have become the prime minister," Gehlot said. The Rajasthan CM emphasized that an atmosphere of terror and anger was prevalent, which posed a danger to democracy.

Voices of dissent were being muzzled, sedition cases were being slapped and central agencies like the CBI and ED working under pressure, Gehlot said. "Nobody knows where they will lead this country to. Their attitude is dictatorial. They are targeting political opponents. The situation in the country is worrisome," he alleged.

On Article 370 of the Constitution, whose provisions granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir were revoked in August, he said in a democratic set up, various stakeholders were consulted and involved when any big decision was to be taken. "The way they took this decision, it created controversy not just in the country, but in the world," he said.

About the criticism by the BJP on the loan waiver announced by the Congress-ruled states, Gehlot said, "They try to tell lies. Don't trust them. Loans of 20 lakh farmers have been waived in my state." Hitting out at the Haryana government, he said, "Traders, farmers, and other sections are fed up. The unemployment rate is high."

