International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

British PM called Ireland's Varadkar after parliament setback

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 02:02 IST
British PM called Ireland's Varadkar after parliament setback

"The PM called the Taoiseach earlier. The PM spoke about today's developments in Westminster," the government spokesman told Reuters. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Saturday after he lost a vote in parliament obliging him to ask for a delay to Brexit, an Irish government spokesman said.

Johnson will send a letter requesting a further extension to Britain's departure from the European Union, an EU official said, after he had hoped Saturday would see lawmakers support the divorce deal he agreed with EU leaders this week and finally end three years of political deadlock.

"The PM called the Taoiseach earlier. The PM spoke about today's developments in Westminster," the government spokesman told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019