U.S. House Speaker Pelosi in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah

Reuters Amman
Updated: 20-10-2019 08:06 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior members of Congress were in Jordan on Saturday for meetings with King Abdullah II and other top Jordanian officials.

Pelosi said in a statement the visit was at "a critical time for the security and stability of the region... With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey's incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased the flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran, and Russia."

COUNTRY : Jordan
