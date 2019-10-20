BJP govt pushed Goa into financial emergency, says Congress

Accusing the BJP-led government in Goa of pushing the state into a financial emergency, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the state's debts have tripled in the last seven years under the saffron party's rule. The opposition party also demanded a white paper on the state's current financial condition and the measures the government plans to undertake to tackle the situation.

"The BJP-led government needs to be awarded for tripling the state's debts in just seven years of its rule," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar told reporters. Goa's debts at present are Rs 20,485 crore as against Rs 7,000 crore in March 2012, when the Congress lost power in in the state, he said.

"The debts will touch Rs 22,000 crore by 2022 if the government fails to bring in place financial discipline...The BJP government has pushed Goa into financial emergency," Chodankar added. He demanded that the government releases a white paper on the public finance, more particularly in view of the closure of mining industry in September 2012 and introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in 2015.

"We also want to know the various measures the government intends to undertake to overcome the situation," he said. BJP has been in power in Goa since March 2012..

