BJP will win with huge majority in Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls: Arun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday said that the party would retain power in Haryana and Maharashtra in the Assembly elections. The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on Monday. The results will be out on October 24.

Singh said: "We already have a majority in Maharashtra and Haryana. This time too, we will win the polls with a good majority as there is a wave in favour of the BJP." He said that a big strike under the leadership of BJP is going on in Telangana. There is no other state in India where 48,000 employees get dismissed by the government.

Since the last 15 days, the RTC employees have been on strike, while the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to hold talks with the protestors. "The state government's behaviour is arrogant, adamant and insensitive. The BJP will support the strike until the issue gets resolved. We are also going to take up this issue with the Centre," said Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)