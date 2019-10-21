Our alliance will get 230-240 seats: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance and said that they will win around 230-240 seats in the state elections. There are 289 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. "We had kept in front of the people what all works we did in the last five years and are planning to do in the next five years. That's why I feel people will support us and the alliance will win 230-240 seats," Athawale told ANI here.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's campaigning for the state Assembly elections, Athawale said that there won't be much negative effect due to that on the alliance. Earlier, Athawale had expressed his discontent over the distribution of seats among the allies of BJP and Shiv Sena for the Assembly polls.

"In the grand alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena and RPI, RPI is not contented with the distribution of seat. But for ensuring the representation of Ambedkarite community, the RPI will support grand alliance," tweeted Athawale. The RPI was given six seats as part of the seat-sharing deal among BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies.

Voting is underway in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

