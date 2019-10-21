Priyanka to attend 3-day training program of UP Congress committee in Raebareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a three-day training program of the party which will begin in Raebareli from tomorrow, sources in the party said on Monday. The decision was taken at a meeting in New Delhi of the newly elected members of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, which was chaired by Vadra.

Prominent Congress leaders such as Raashid Alvi, Pramod Tiwari, president of the UP PCC Ajay Kumar Lallu among others were present at the meeting held today. However, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid was not present at the meeting which went on for almost four hours.

According to sources, Vadra is scheduled to reach Raebareli tomorrow and take part in the training program being organised to strengthen the party unit in the state. Lallu had assumed the role of state PCC President earlier this month and had expressed the resolve of making Congress win in the assembly elections scheduled for 2022. (ANI)

Also Read: UP Congress spokesperson claims Jhansi police encounter was 'fake'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)