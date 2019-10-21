International Development News
59 VVPATs, 19 EVMs replaced in Nagpur district

PTI Nagpur
Updated: 21-10-2019 17:19 IST
As many as 59 Voter VerifiablePaper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units and 19 Electronic VotingMachines were replaced in Nagpur district due to glitches onMonday as the Maharashtra Assembly elections are underway

Fifty-nine VVPAT machines, 34 control units and 19ballot units (EVMs) were replaced due to technical glitches in12 assembly constituencies of the district, the Districtinformation office said

Voting was going on smoothly across the district, itadded. PTI CLSKRK KRK

COUNTRY : India
