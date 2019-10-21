Teacher on poll duty faints, dies in Maha's Gadchiroli

A 45-year-old teacherposted on election duty in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli districtdied in hospital after fainting while walking towards thevoting booth on Monday morning, an official said

Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting boothwith a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way inthe morning near Pursalgondi village of Gadchiroli's Etapalliarea, he said

"He used to get epileptic fits. He suffered headinjuries after he fainted. He was taken to Etapalli hospitalfirst and then to a bigger facility at Chandrapur. Gavade,however, died during treatment," the official said.

