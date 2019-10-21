Maha polls: 25 pc voting recorded in Mumbai till 1 pm

Mumbai on Monday recorded 25 per cent polling in the first six hours as voting got underway for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, an election official said. Long queues were observed outside several polling stations, indicating the percentage may go up in subsequent hours, the official said.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The Mumbai city district, comprising 10 Assembly seats, recorded 25 per cent polling till 1 pm, he said.

Other urban areas like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad reported a moderate response, while the turnout in rural areas was on the higher side, he said. Maharashtra recorded 63.38 per cent turnout in 2014 Assembly elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)