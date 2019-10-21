Lebanon govt agrees reforms, debating last point related to power sector - presidency

Lebanon's cabinet is discussing the last point related to the power sector in a list of reforms after agreeing all the others, the president's office said on Monday.

The government convened to approve a reform package, including halving ministers' wages, in a bid to defuse the biggest protests against the country's ruling elite in decades.

Power sector reform is one of the biggest issues the government is tackling.

