French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's interest'

PTI Paris
Updated: 21-10-2019 19:21 IST
France believes an additional delay to Britain's exit from the EU is "in nobody's interest," a government spokeswoman said Monday, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks support from MPs for a new divorce deal. "It's now up to the British parliament to say what it thinks, it's no longer up to the European Union," Sibeth Ndiaye told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"So a vote needs to be taken on the heart of the matter, not just stalling tactics to gain time," she said. (AFP) SCY SCY

COUNTRY : France
