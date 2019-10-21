Purvanchali leader Narendra Singh joins AAP

JD(U) member and purvanchali leader Narendra Singh on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Sanjay Singh, an MP from the ruling party in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh said Narendra Singh, a general secretary of the Janata Dal (United), along with several other members have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held early next year. Purvanchalis are people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled here, and they play an important role in any election in the national capital. "Many people are getting inspired by the development works of the AAP government and many senior purvanchali leaders are joining the AAP.

"Today, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Singh who was the party's general secretary is joining the AAP along with many other senior leaders," Sanjay Singh said. Narendra Singh said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is relentlessly working for the city's development and he is inspired by the AAP's development work.

He accused the BJP of "misleading" people. "The BJP has no issues for the upcoming polls, therefore, they are raising issues to mislead people," said Narendra Singh.

