Bypolls: 66 per cent cast vote in Mandawa, Khivsar of Rajasthan

Mandawa and Khivsar assembly segments in Rajasthan witnessed 66 per cent voting during the assembly bypolls on Monday. As many as 12 candidates--nine in Mandawa and three in Khivsar--are in the fray from both constituencies

The election authorities had set up 259 polling stations for 2,27,414 voters in Mandawa while 266 booths were set for 2,50,155 electors in Khivsar. Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said according to preliminary information, 69.62 per cent of electors cast their vote in Mandawa of Jhunjhunu.

Around 62.61 per cent voters turned up at polling booths in Khivansar of Nagaur. In the 2018 assembly elections, the polling percentage in Mandawa was 73.57 while in Khivsar it was 75.58.

Kumar said the polling process was completed without any hindrance at 525 polling booths in both assembly constituencies, adding that no untoward incident took place during voting. Three VVPATs in Mandawa and five in Khivsar were replaced due to technical fault, he said, adding that voting was not disrupted.

Kumar said webcasting was done at 25 polling stations in Mandawa and 67 in Khivsar. Meanwhile, during voting in the Mandawa constituency, two videos of BJP MP Narendra Kumar went viral on social media, in which he is seen arguing with voters and the polling staff.

Jhunjhunu District Collector Ravi Jain said the area SDM had been told to submit a report about this. The Congress had fielded Rita Chaudhary, the daughter of former MLA and the late Congress leader Ramnarayan Chaudhary, from Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigda. Former minister Harendra Mirdha is contesting on the Congress ticket from Khivsar against RLP's Narayan Beniwal, who is the younger brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

The Congress has 106 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. Of these, six BSP MLAs recently joined the Party. The BJP has 72 MLAs while the CPI-M, Rashtriya Loktantra Party and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two legislators each.

Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has one legislator in the state legislature while 13 are Independents. PT PTI AG SDA RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)