International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CORRECTED-Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite a few skirmishes

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:53 IST
CORRECTED-Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite a few skirmishes

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is holding despite some skirmishes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day before the truce expires late on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House at a meeting of his Cabinet, said that the United States never gave a commitment to the Kurds to stay in the region to protect them for the rest of their lives.

Also Read: Anger grows at civilian deaths by US, Afghan forces

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019