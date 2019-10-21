International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Gove says stepping up no-deal contingency planning

Reuters London
Updated: 21-10-2019 23:09 IST
UK's Gove says stepping up no-deal contingency planning

Image Credit: Pixabay

British minister Michael Gove said the European Union had not yet responded to the government's request for a Brexit delay, and that he must now step up contingency planning because of the increased possibility Britain leaves without a deal on Oct. 31.

"I must, I fear, take the appropriate steps now to prepare for the increased possibility that the legal default position will follow and we will leave on Oct. 31 without a deal," Gove told parliament on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019