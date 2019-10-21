International Development News
Development News Edition
Shiv Sena, NCP workers clash in Pimpri during polling

PTI Pune
Updated: 21-10-2019 23:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Workers of the Shiv Sena and NCP clashed in the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town during voting on Monday, police said. According to police officials, workers of the two political parties came to blows around 1 pm in the Pimpri area over some dispute related to polling.

"We have received complaints from both sides for rioting and assault. We have registered an offense against suspected persons. "We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty persons," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
