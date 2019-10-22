International Development News
Canada's Trudeau set to form government -CBC TV

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 22-10-2019 08:00 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is projected to form a government after Monday's federal election, CBC TV said on Monday, following a tight national election that campaign pollsters said was too close to call.

The Liberals won power in 2015 and held 177 seats when the election was called. In Canada, a party must win 170 or more seats to secure a majority mandate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Canada
