International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maha polls: Man comes riding elephant to raise voter awareness

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 22-10-2019 12:25 IST
Maha polls: Man comes riding elephant to raise voter awareness

A businessman in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra raised awareness about voting in a unique way by arriving at his polling booth on an elephant to cast vote. Votersat the booth were excited to see the elephant amidst them during polling on Monday, and many of them clicked selfies with the tusker and the businessman, Anand Marathe.

However, amidst the excitement of voters, the police personnel deployed there had a tough time maintaining order as Marathe 'parked' the jumbo outside the polling booth, where vehicles were prohibited, as he went inside to cast his vote. "I came riding the elephant to create awareness about the importance of voting," Marathe told reporters outside the booth in Jalgaon, located around 400 km from here, after exercising his franchise.

Polling for all 288 Assembly constituencies in the state was held on Monday and counting of votes will take place on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019