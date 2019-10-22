Maha polls: Man comes riding elephant to raise voter awareness

A businessman in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra raised awareness about voting in a unique way by arriving at his polling booth on an elephant to cast vote. Votersat the booth were excited to see the elephant amidst them during polling on Monday, and many of them clicked selfies with the tusker and the businessman, Anand Marathe.

However, amidst the excitement of voters, the police personnel deployed there had a tough time maintaining order as Marathe 'parked' the jumbo outside the polling booth, where vehicles were prohibited, as he went inside to cast his vote. "I came riding the elephant to create awareness about the importance of voting," Marathe told reporters outside the booth in Jalgaon, located around 400 km from here, after exercising his franchise.

Polling for all 288 Assembly constituencies in the state was held on Monday and counting of votes will take place on Thursday..

