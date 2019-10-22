Erdogan warns Syria offensive will resume unless Kurds complete pull out

Ankara, Oct 22 (AFP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday threatened to resume Turkey's military offensive in Syria "with greater determination" unless the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters is completed under a US-brokered deal.

"If the promises given to our country by the United States are not kept, we will continue our operation from where we left off with greater determination," Erdogan told reporters at an Ankara airport before departing for talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)