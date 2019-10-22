International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Erdogan, Putin to discuss phased YPG withdrawal in Syria -Turkish source

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 22-10-2019 15:01 IST
Erdogan, Putin to discuss phased YPG withdrawal in Syria -Turkish source

Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish YPG militia is expected to initially withdraw from a 120-kilometer (75 miles) strip of the border with Turkey in northeast Syria as part of an agreement brokered by Washington, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss the YPG withdrawal from the rest of the border at a meeting in Russia later on Tuesday.

Also Read: U.S. expects Turkey to take over IS fighters if Kurdish militia forced to withdraw - official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019