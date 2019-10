British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned MPs Tuesday if they vote against the timetable to push his EU divorce deal through parliament this week he will abandon the legislation and try to hold a snap election.

"The bill will have to be pulled... and we will have to go forward to a general election," Johnson told lawmakers in a raucous debate hour ahead of the crunch vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)