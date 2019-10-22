International Development News
Turkey, Russia reached deal for 'terror-free safe zone' -Turkish official

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:35 IST
Turkey reached an "excellent" agreement with Russia to establish a "terror-free safe zone" in northern Syria, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

"We had a very productive meeting with our Russian counterparts today," the official said. "We reached an excellent agreement. We agreed to establish a terror-free safe zone."

COUNTRY : Turkey
