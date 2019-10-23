Subash Chopra appointed Delhi Congress chief

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Subhash Chopra as the chief of its Delhi unit, months ahead of assembly polls in the national capital. Former lawmaker Kirti Azad, who left BJP to join Congress in February, has been made chief of the campaign committee of Delhi Congress.

Chopra has held the post in the past. He will take place of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away in July this year. The Congress also appointed M Okendro as new president of Manipur state unit. He has replaced Gaikhangam.

The appointments were made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

