Govt ready for municipal polls: CM

A day after the Telangana High Court gave the green signal for conduct of municipal elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting and said the government was prepared to hold the polls. He instructed the officials concerned to make preparations for municipal elections once the State Election Commission decided the date, an official release said here.

The Chief Minister held the meeting on the follow-up action to be taken in the wake of the high court dismissing two public interest litigations which had sought deferment of the polls to the urban local bodies. We will inform our preparedness to the Election Commission," Rao was quoted as saying in the release.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Arvind Kumar, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and others attended the meeting. The municipal were earlier expected to be held in July-August..

