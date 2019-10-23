EU lawmaker backs 3-month Brexit extension

International Development News
PTI London
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:09 IST
The European Parliament's chief Brexit official says that a three-month flexible extension of the deadline beyond October 31 is the only option. Guy Verhofstadt, a member of European Parliament, said after a meeting of EU expert legislators that MEPs would need the necessary time to check the details of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached with EU leaders last week.

Verhofstadt tweeted: "A flex tension, not going beyond 31st Jan, is the only way forward."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
