Canada's PM Trudeau pledges middle-class tax cut as first act of new government

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:51 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday the first order of business for his new government will be to cut taxes for the middle class, and he promised to move ahead on the expansion of a western oil pipeline.

"The very first thing we will do which will be putting forward a bill to lower taxes for the middle class," Trudeau said in his first press conference following his re-election on Monday. "We will be continuing with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion."

COUNTRY : Canada
