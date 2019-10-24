Slain NPP leader's wife leads in Arunachal by-poll by 4,363

Independent candidate Chakat Aboh is leading over another independent nominee Azet Homtok by 4,363 votes as per early trends. While Aboh has secured 5,523 votes, Homtok has garnered 1,160 votes.

Some 23 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled. Counting of votes for the by-poll to Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is on amidst tight security at Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

An estimated 89 per cent of the over 10,000 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the seat held on October 21. Chakat Aboh, the wife of National People's Party (NPP) leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, was unanimously fielded by five major political parties in the state, including the ruling BJP.

