The Congress and BJP leading in three seats each out in Gujarat

The Congress and BJP leading in three seats each out of six Assembly bypolls in Gujarat. In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor trails behind Congress' Raghu Desai by 6,826 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jashu Patel by over 2,757 votes. In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by 3,800 votes.

In Kheralu (Mehsana), BJP candidate Ajmalji Thakor leading over Congress' Babuji Thakor by over 20,000 votes. In Tharad (Banaskantha), BJP's Jivraj Patel ahead of Congress' Gulabsinh Rajput by over 1,400 votes.

In Lunawada (Mahisagar) seats, BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak leading over Congress candidate Gulabsinh Chauhan by over 9,600 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)