HP bypolls: Cong candidate in Dharmshala loses security deposit

Congress candidate in Dharmshala Vijay Inder Karan on Thursday lost his security deposit in the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh as he failed to get even the required one-sixth of total votes polled. Karan could get only 8,212 votes out of the valid 5,2485 votes polled. He got 15.64 per cent votes against the 16.67 percent (one-sixth) of total valid votes to save his deposit.

The main contest was between BJP candidate Vishal Nehria and rebel candidate Rakesh Kumar, who contested as an Independent. Nehria defeated Kumar by a margin of 6,758 votes.

A total of seven candidates were in the fray. All the other five candidates including Karan lost their deposits.

The other four candidates who lost their deposits are Parvesh Sharma (2,345 votes), Manohar Lal Dhiman (887 votes), Nisha Katoch (435 votes) and Subash Chand Shukla (368 votes). In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress candidate lost by a margin of nearly 3000 votes.

The victory margin of Kishan Kapoor of the BJP over Sudhir Sharma of the Congress was 2,997 votes in Dharamshala in 2017. The by-election to Dharamshala Assembly seat was necessitated after sitting BJP MLA Kishan Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Rakesh Prajapati told PTI that a general candidate is required to deposit Rs. 10,000 as security for contesting elections which is returned to the candidate if he gets over one-sixth of total polled valid votes. As per Section 34 (1a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is mandatory for general candidates to deposit security of Rs. 10,000 to fight the election in Assembly Constituency.

When a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in that constituency then the amount deposited by the candidate is seized by the Election Commission, he added.

