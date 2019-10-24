Brexit end game: UK leaves the EU with Johnson's deal - Downing Street source

The United Kingdom will ultimately leave the European Union on the terms of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal even though parliament has complicated the timing of the divorce, a senior Downing Street source said. "This ends with us leaving with the PM's deal," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. "We will leave with a deal, with the PM's deal."

When asked when Brexit would happen given a deadline of Oct. 31, the source said: "Parliament has taken back control." So will there be an election before Christmas? "Perhaps," the source said. "We shall see."

Also Read: It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously, Macron says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)