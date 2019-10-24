International Development News
Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi loses from Shahbad

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:11 IST
Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi lost to Jannayak Janta Party rival Ram Karan from the Shahbad reserved constituency on Thursday. Bedi lost by a margin of 37,127 votes to the JJP candidate, as per the result declared by the Election Commission.

Haryana had gone to polls on October 21. As per the latest trends, several ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state were trailing from their respective constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
