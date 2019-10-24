International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rajasthan bypolls: Congress candidate set to win Mandawa seat

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:31 IST
Rajasthan bypolls: Congress candidate set to win Mandawa seat

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan is heading towards victory in Mandawa seat where its candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading by a margin of over 30,000 votes. BJP candidate Sushila Sigra is the rival candidate in Mandawa.

In Khinwsar, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Narayan Beniwal is leading by a margin of 4,600 votes. Congress candidate and former minister Harendra Mirdha is trailing behind.

Bypolls to the two seats were held on Monday.PTI SDA DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019