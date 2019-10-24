Rajasthan bypolls: Congress candidate set to win Mandawa seat

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan is heading towards victory in Mandawa seat where its candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading by a margin of over 30,000 votes. BJP candidate Sushila Sigra is the rival candidate in Mandawa.

In Khinwsar, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Narayan Beniwal is leading by a margin of 4,600 votes. Congress candidate and former minister Harendra Mirdha is trailing behind.

Bypolls to the two seats were held on Monday.PTI SDA DV

