Khattar retains Karnal seat, defeats Congress candidate by 45,000 votes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar retained his Karnal seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh.

The BJP leader defeated Tarlochan, former head of the state's minorities commission, by a margin of 45,188 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The winning margin is down compared to the gap of 63,773 votes in the last assembly elections in 2014 when Khattar became an MLA for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)