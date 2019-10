Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost to BJP's Leela Ram from Kaithal constituency, as per result declared by the Election Commission.

The three-time legislator was defeated by a margin of 1,246 votes.

After trailing initially, Surjewala had earned lead by a slim margin, but trailed again. His loss is a big blow to the Congress in Haryana.

