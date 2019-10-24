International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Catalan movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:32 IST
Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Catalan movement
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are planning to rally Thursday in support of separatists in Spain's Catalonia region, as a Chinese official accused them of colluding with overseas movements. Organizers billed the Thursday night event as a show of solidarity for the Catalan movement, which was sparked by fury over lengthy prison sentences for leaders of the region's separatist movement.

Hong Kong protesters have taken to the streets since June in increasingly violent and chaotic protests amid increasing fears about Beijing's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Their demands include elections for the city's top leader and an inquiry into alleged police brutality, but not independence from China. Organizers were careful to skirt the issue, with online posters advertising the event with a slogan "United, we stand for freedom," but did not make any mention of secession.

Violent protests erupted in wealthy Catalonia this month after a court sentenced separatist leaders to up to 13 years in prison for an effort to declare the region's independence in 2017. There have been parallels been the two movements, with the Catalan protesters adopting fluid Hong Kong tactics inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee's "Be water" philosophy. Both movements have occupied airports to disrupt flights and Catalonia flags have been seen at Hong Kong rallies.

Ahead of the event, a senior Chinese official denounced Hong Kong's protesters, accusing them of colluding with movements overseas. "A virus has been running rampant in Hong Kong, which is even more deadly than SARS. Its name is street violence," said Xie Feng, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Hong Kong, referring to a 2003 disease outbreak that killed about 300 people.

"The true motive of the opposition in Hong Kong and the foreign forces behind them is just to mess up the city, overthrow the legitimate government, seize the jurisdiction, and ultimately destroy 'One country, two systems,' by turning Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity," Xie said at a forum, adding it's "wishful thinking." China took control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997 under the "One country, two systems" formula, under which communist rulers in Beijing promised to let the city maintain its own legal and financial system and civil liberties unseen on the mainland. But Hong Kong residents fear Beijing is reneging on those promises. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman in Beijing blasted U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protesters.

"My full support and admiration go to those who have taken to the streets week after week in non-violent protest to fight for democracy and the rule of law in #HongKong," Pelosi tweeted along with a picture of her with Hong Kong pro-democracy figures Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee. The spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said: "political figures like Nancy Pelosi confuse right and wrong, beautify the violent crimes in Hong Kong as non-violent protest, and support and bolster the violent anti-China demonstrators who disrupted Hong Kong."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019