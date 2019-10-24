International Development News
TN bypolls: CM Palaniswami says "it is a victory for truth,"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Thursday described the party's wins in byelections to two assembly segments as a victory for 'truth' and an 'endorsement' of his government's "good work". The AIADMK on Thurdsay wrested Vikravadni and Nanguneri assembly seats from the DMK and Congress respectively by impressive margins with the victory coming as a morale booster to the ruling party that faced a rout in the Lok Sabha polls in April this year.

Palaniswami said his government has been implementing all the welfare schemes launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Also, several new initiatives, including water conservation project 'Kudimaramathu', under which water bodies were desilted with people's participation, have also been introduced. The bypoll victory was, hence, an endorsement of his government's good work, he said, adding "by seeing the benefits to the people through such initiatives, people have reposed their faith on us and have given us the evictory." Dubbing the October 21 bypolls to the two segments as historic, Palaniswami alleged the DMK and its allies hoodwinked the people by giving false promises and through a campaign of lies during the the Lok Sabha elections and the bypolls to 22 assembly segments in April.

The DMK and its allies had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, leaving just one to the AIADMK. The main opposition party had also emerged victorious in 13 of the 22 assembly segments and AIADMK could manage to win only nine. At that time, the people had voted based on the "false promises and that is why they (DMK and its allies) won then," Palaniswami said.

"Since people have (now) realised the truth they have given a resounding win to the AIADMK, this is a victory for truth," he told reporters at the party headquarters where partymen began celebrations after trends pointed to a clear advantage to the ruling party. The bypolls have shown that dharma, justice and truth will always triumph and people voted for truth, he said adding AIADMK's focus during the run-up to all the polls had always been on schemes that can be implemented.

"The DMK, however, faced elections by investing only on lies and that is why they have lost both the constituencies held by them," he said. He pointed out that in the 2016 assembly polls, Vikravandi was won by DMK and Nanguneri by its ally Congress.

Thanking the people, the Chief Minister credited the "victory" to his Cabinet colleagues including his deputy O Panneerselvam, also the AIADMK coordinator, party leaders, MPs, MLAs and allies including the PMK, DMDK and the BJP. "It is due to the work of all of them that we have got so much votes, it is a coordinated work," he said adding he alone was not responsible for the win.

He indicated the alliance arrangement with allies will continue. "We respect our allies and follow coalition dharma," he said answering a question related to future polls and continuance of alliance.

The opposition had labelled the bypolls a precursor battle to the 2021 assembly elections and the AIADMK has won such an important byelections to two seats, he said. On BJP's win in Maharasthra assembly elections, Palaniswami said it showed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clout was on the upswing and exuded confidence that the saffron party will form a government in Haryana..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

