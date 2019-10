Party position in Maharashtra at 8 PM

Party position in Maharashtra at 8 PMTotal seats 288Results/trends available for 229 seatsName of the party won leading totalBharatiya Janata Party 81 23 104Shiv Sena 48 08 56Nationalist Congress Party 45 9 54Indian National Congress 31 14 45AIMIM 2 0 2Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi 2 1 3Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1 0 1Jan Surajya Shakti 1 0 1Krantikari Shetkari Party 1 0 1Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 1 0 1Peasants and Workers Party of India 0 1 1Prahar Janshakti Party 2 0 2Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 1 1Samajwadi Party 2 0 2Swabhimani Paksha 1 0 1Independents 11 2 13Total 229 59 288PTI MRRSY RSY

